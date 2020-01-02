Readers' Vent: Jan. 2, 2020

Hateful words and hateful actions no longer begin at the bottom and filter up. Nowadays they start at the top with Trump’s hateful tweets, with his hateful actions as president and at his campaign rallies, they filter down. He is the worst possible example for decency and respect. He should start making his plans to move to Moscow taking Mitch McConnell with him. Putin is patiently waiting.
Medicare for All may mean higher taxes, but that will be offset by lower premiums, co-pays and deductibles. The whole point of Medicare for All is to insure all Americans have affordable healthcare. The argument against Medicare for All is being made by people who now profit from our exorbitant healthcare costs.
For 2020, if everyone followed all of the Ten Commandments the world would be almost an Eden.
While there’s nothing wrong with people having handguns for self-protection, there are few things more pathetic than grown men dressing up in camouflage, strapping on their AR-15s, and parading up and down the aisles of Walmart just to make a point.
The way the Catholic Church is dealing with Bishop Bransfield’s transgressions would make a good Laurel and Hardy movie.
I am so proud of our state for firing those in the Division of Corrections who gave the Nazi salute. Tolerance for this behavior is how Hitler rose to power. It is not harmless. Remember: “The only thing necessary for the triumph of evil is for good men to do nothing.”
Instead of celebrating the necessity of shooting a felon in a church we should be mourning that we have lost a sanctuary.
If I believed that the Correctional Cadets were white supremacists or racists I’d support their firing one thousand percent. But that’s not what I believe. I believe it was joke in poor taste and I think it’s wrong it fire them. There is no room in our society for racists but there shouldn’t be any room for knee-jerk reactions either.