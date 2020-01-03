Readers' Vent: Jan. 3, 2020

I’d like to know what exact hateful messages Trump has said or done? Securing our borders? Holding illegals accountable? Putting people to work? I don’t care about what he says about politicians. That’s irrelevant. I care about what he does. Sure some things I don’t necessarily agree with; but looking at the other options once again he’s the clear choice.
I’d like liberals to clarify if they want affordable health care, which I support, or free, taxpayer funded health care, which I strongly oppose? Which is it? You can’t have both and affordable doesn’t require any tax increase.
Well, December 2019 has come and gone but the mounds of piled leaves in Kanawha City still remain. The previous administration had them removed by the end of December, but not this new administration. Of course, Kanawha Avenue is in good shape, where the money people live, and some main avenues have been cleaned here and there, but not the side streets. I have one leaf pile almost as high as my SUV. Seems Mayor Amy can do no wrong.
Nancy Pelosi will send the Articles of Impeachment to the Senate on or about Feb. 3. Why? The Iowa Caucus is Feb. 3, and President Trump delivers the State of the Union speech Feb. 4. It’s all political games and theater folks.
Someone keeps sending vents about “good paying union jobs.” The path to good pay is having skills an employer will buy, not just being part of a union. Nothing wrong with having a union, but marketable skills are the key.
You would think that the recent medical misadventures at the Clarksburg VA would warn people off of letting the federal government take over all health care, but apparently some aren’t paying attention.
I’m now more than ever convinced that the United States needs something big — some big project or concept to get us all going in the same direction again. Whether it’s Mars or moon landings or something we have to have a focal point to unite us. We’ve always found a cause in the past and it’s time anew.
If you ever wondered how a 9-year-old boy would handle world affairs just watch Trump. When Iraq and Iran blow up, name calling won’t fix the problem. It will take real blood from real Americans to keep things from spiraling out of control.
Editor’s note: To submit your vents, email read ersvent@wvgazettemail.com or mail to Readers’ Vent, 1001 Virginia St. E., Charleston, WV 25301.