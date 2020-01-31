Readers Vent: Jan. 31, 2020

The GOP-controlled Senate labels the House impeachment process a “partisan hoax.” Yet Mitch McConnell refuses to introduce any bill in the Senate that passed in the House. Refuses to even let any of the hundreds of bills be discussed or vetted in an appropriate Senate committee. That defines and illustrates partisanship more than anything I can think of. What a hypocrite.
The House of Delegates have passed a bill to let criminals out of jail on their own recognizance? Like they are really going to come back and stand trial. They are laughing driving down the road. And they wonder why people leave this state. Now we can get a ride out of town with the guy that just broke into your house!
I’m wondering when the WVDOH or Kokosing is going to remove the rest of the houses in Jefferson Park. If they think these stripped-down eyesores look good in a neighborhood, then please come move them to yours.
Dear West Virginia Legislature: Please introduce and pass a bill that requires the Constitution of the United States be taught in our schools.
Poor ol’ Joe Manchin. Flip-flopped his way up through the political ranks to where people actually know his name. But his flip flops have finally been noticed back home and voters on both sides of the fence are mad at him.
With 75 percent of the public wanting witnesses and documents at the Trump impeachment. Republicans blocking this are denying the voices of the American voters.
If we have to pay extra for ESPN Plus why are we subjected to commercials? Frontier internet stinks also.
Health insurance in this country is a scam. Why can’t we have insurance as good as England or Canada or France or most other wealthy countries?
Now that the Civil War is over and the legalities of slavery have been settled, can we rejoin Virginia? Our state has been ruled by our friend coal for over a century and we’re near last by every measure.
Mitt Romney is speaking out against Trump in an effort to distance the Mormon Church from our godless president. Meanwhile Falwell Jr. is doubling down for his own personal gain.