Readers' Vent: Jan. 8, 2020

A street with two names is just ludicrous. Why not just pick a street that doesn’t inconvenience people and let taxpayers vote on it. It’s not rocket science. Well unless you’re the city of Charleston.
Why do they not list the names of the people being caught with guns at the airports? Who are they trying to protect?
Seasonal tourism will never support our state. What we need is a year around tourist destination. Something like a Pigeon Forge, Tennessee and we have the perfect spot. Rt 19 between Beckley and Summersville. More beauty than Tennessee and plenty of land for shopping, motels and attractions. We have the bridge, states parks and the lake. All we need is someone with a vision to make it happen.
Trump turned his back on the Kurds. Now the Iraqis want us to leave the country. The leaders of ISIS must feel like they got the best Christmas present ever.
Trump said he’d drain the swamp, he’d give us beautiful low-cost health care that was better than Obamacare, get us out of endless wars, bring back all the coal jobs, and several thousand other lies I don’t have the patience to list.
If school teachers would stay in their classrooms and teach like they’re paid to do, maybe the Legislature would have more time to work on things in regular session. I’m not holding my breath. I’m sure the teachers will take more time off the job this year.
No one weeps for the human scum that was incinerated this week. What does worry me is trusting the calculus of war with a 3,000-year-old Persian empire to a stable genius who knew math so well he bankrupted a casino and geography to the point he thought Colorado needed a wall with Mexico.
Whatever happened to our country as far as littering goes? People just throw trash anywhere when they’re finished with it. My generation remembers what Ladybird Johnson taught us in the ’60s. Who could be proud of the cities and towns that you see today?
No president should have to notify congress prior to a single military strike. That’s simply ludicrous. Congress is full of leakers. Just remember Congress has a approval rating half of what Trump’s is. Can we really trust them to keep their mouths shut?
