Readers' Vent: July 12, 2019

I couldn’t disagree more with Phil Kabler’s assertion that West Virginia’s shrinking population is due in part to our lack of hospitality. People who visit here invariably express the friendliness and helpfulness they encounter.
Bray Cary makes a lousy governor.
What was the point in making the roof at Haddad Riverfront Park movable if it never gets moved? It could have provided shade for Friday’s Live on the Levee.
How does the Putnam County DOH get away with spraying thousands of gallons of weed killer along all the roads? Many of these places feed into water sources. If anyone else would spray weed killer in an area like that they would be fined. They’re just too lazy to mow or cut weeds.
It’s very powerful and true. If somebody lies to you, how can you trust anything they ever say after that?
Sure. Go right ahead and charter a bus and bring some illegals here. Move them in to any empty houses in your neighborhood. You pay for the houses, food and medical care. You deal with the diseases they carry and the crime. There’s more to this story than your biased news media is showing. Yes. It is a crisis.
Attorney General Morrisey is shameless in his lies about the Affordable Care Act. Can he produce six real people who will say they have been hurt by Obamacare? No! We can produce thousands who will be harmed if his lawsuit succeeds.
I am exasperated with the House Democrats; if they want Acosta gone, they need to quit talking and impeach him.
Jefferson Park needs Rodney Loftis! Just saying!
Attorney General Morrisey has got to go. I never voted for him and will never do so. Surely the people of this state can see that he has done nothing for the citizens of this state. His agenda has always been set by and for others outside of this state. Big money got him elected and he continues to support the big money out of state groups.
If the citizenship question is included in the 2020 census I will not participate and encourage others to decline also.
So you don’t want soccer players to express their opinions? Who else do you want to disallow to have free speech?
