Readers Vent: July 23, 2019

Every day this former Democrat is alive I dislike liberals a little bit more. They completely corrupted the once-proud party that I joined that was conceived to represent the working people of this country. I miss my party. I can’t stand what it has become.
Here’s my wish list for the next legislative session. Eliminate the outdated MVI sticker requirement; ban trucks from the left lane of any four-lane road, fund road repairs, no teacher raises, stiffer penalties for drug dealers and addicts as well as parents who leave their children in hot cars. That’s what I want to see.
ALEC controls our legislators over the needs of our citizens who elected them, RISE collected $150 million to build houses for flood victims and they seem unwilling to account for this money, and the two men in charge of the flood recovery are now running for governor. Is there any reason why people are leaving this state?
Someone seems to think that money should be spent fixing up the Kanawha trestle, while our roads are falling apart. Did you even read the newspaper article about it? It said the concrete foundation is substandard, and there is metal fatigue all over. It is not only an eyesore, but dangerous. It needs to be torn down.
I hope you were paid in advance before running the governor’s full page ad Sunday. If not, get in line!
Senator Rucker, why would you think anyone would have reported the homeless numbers to you? The Republicans sneaked around like rats in the night to get their agenda passed. You didn’t consult with the BOE for anything else. You assumed you had all the info you needed to make changes. These are the kids left out of your decisions.
OK, I’m old. And maybe it’s just me. And I hate to stereotype and I hate labels, but . . . has anybody else had the thought that if all that money on tattoos by the present generation had been spent on family things instead, their lives might be better?