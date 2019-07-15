Readers' Vent: July 15, 2019

To the venter who criticized Melania Trump for visiting Huntington. Would you rather that she ignore West Virginia? The last administration not only ignored West Virginia, they stomped on it with disdain.
We need a Harbor Freight Store to locate in the old Kroger store at the Quincy Mall.
I enjoyed the picture in July 10 newspaper of the little boy enjoying the splash pad. They were lucky to catch it open and working. It hasn’t worked right since the first year. You get your children excited to go then get down there and it isn’t working. I know classes that have taken the children only to have them disappointed because it is turned off. Shame on Charleston. The children deserve better. Get it fixed and leave it open so it can be enjoyed the way it was meant to be.
I just read Friday’s ProPublica story, and I’m so angry I could just spit. So now fossil fuel industry lobbyists are writing legislation, and that legislation is being passed, verbatim, by those same lawmakers the lobbyists have wined and dined. I don’t go to the voting booth to elect lobbyists, dammit!
You know owning and running a grocery store business is not charity, it’s about making money. If the business doesn’t generate the revenue you have to close it. If enough people patronized the store; it would still be open.
The hubris and moral turpitude that has been displayed by both chambers of the Republican controlled WV Legislature is hard to believe. To achieve an agenda that is not in favor of the majority of state residents, they accuse, obfuscate the truth and ride roughshod over those in their way. I truly hope that they get their day of reckoning at the polls.
