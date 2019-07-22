Readers' Vent: July 22, 2019

With the extremely high personal property taxes, high fuel taxes, doubled registration fees, and the ridiculous MVI fees there is no good reason for this state to have such deplorable roadways.
When the students have more common sense than the educators, it might be time to rethink the education system.
If our three WV Reps in Congress were told to go back to their countries of origin, I’m wondering if those countries would be willing to accept them with their gutless inability to censure a leader whose lies and tweets are corrupting the democratic roots and values of that county.
I’m curious to know how many, if any, of the liberals running for president accepted the miner’s offer to come tour and learn about our coal mines? It’s said that their union sold them out to the very people that would put them out of work. Talk about sad.
At the rate House Democrats are moving maybe Mueller will testify October 2021.
Come to West Virginia, we are “Open for Business”, a state that lobbyists write our laws because legislators are too ignorant to read.
The president accomplished his goal by proposing the citizenship question. He drew out the people who actually hate the US and what it stands for. He knows that non-citizens either would have lied, or not sent in the census form. He didn’t “lose” anything.
As an 86-year-old Recovering Republican with an Engineering Degree, and an Executive MBA, one who had major corporate clients making strategic global decisions, and one when dealt with major issues of climate change and equally fair economic environmental policies, and caring for our children’s healthcare and future, I have never imagined or seen anyone so incompetent, a blatant racist a dangerous and ignorant bigot as the current occupant of the White House.
