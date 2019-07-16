Readers' Vent: July 16, 2019

The soccer tournament and Multifest didn’t bring millions of dollars into the valley. The tournament brought in millions, Multifest recirculated local money already here.
Mayor Amy joined the fun at the West Side street fair on Saturday and let herself be dunked. What a breath of fresh air she is.
It is comforting to know that our Commander-in-Chief is so knowledgeable about our military. Who knew George Washington secured the Airports around Washington D.C., or that the Revolutionary War and the War of 1812 happened during the same time period. Also, who knew that the Sherman Tank and the B-52 Bomber were still being manufactured for our Armed Forces. Who knew!
What has happened in this country? People can fly any flag they want. Rainbow, Mexican, Iranian. And be proud. Fly a Confederate flag you’re a racist facing legal action.
Am I the only West Virginian who had never heard of Chris Cline? Sounded like a nice man.
What a transparent tactic that when your argument is refuted you just change your argument. Nobody is asking you to pay for their abortion. Just leave women alone.
It’s crazy to force people to have their cars pass an inspection just so they can be destroyed on these pot hole filled and slip filled roads. The governor and the WVDOH should be ashamed.
Who’s in charge of policing the boat ramp on the Kanawha River at the Frontier Communications site? The city, the state, the Coast Guard, or the Corps of Engineers? People with wave runners are leaving their trailers in the water hooked to their vehicles, effectively blocking others who want to launch their boats. Someone help.
I’m done. Done sending graduation and wedding gifts and never receiving a thank you. Wake up young people and use your manners.
Let’s do this. ... Let’s begin paying male soccer players what the women make and the women what the men make. Then let’s tell the men to keep quiet and not be “political.” We’ll see how fast the laws are changed. And why stop with soccer, let’s do this for every job.
Editor’s note: To submit your vents, email readersvent@wvgazettemail.com or mail to Readers’ Vent, 1001 Virginia St. E., Charleston, WV 25301.