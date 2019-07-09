Readers' Vent: July 9, 2019

Dear athletes and entertainers, I couldn’t care less about your skin color or who you want to sleep with. When you start talking politics I turn you off. You’re no longer entertaining. Life long soccer fan, didn’t watch World Cup because of the drama. Thanks for nothing.
It’s like, “One if by land, two if by sea, and three if by air. Then we’ll get them with our most modern Sherman tanks.”
Charleston Catholic schools are some of the best in the nation. My niece graduated from CCHS and has gone on to higher learning. Now that the West Virginia legislation has allowed charter school designation for qualifying religious schools, I would hope that CCHS would build a new updated facility in Charleston.
When are they going to finish painting the white lines on Greenbrier Street? It is only partly done at Washington and Hillcrest and is going to cause wrecks.
Unlike my wife, who is against abortion in all cases; I believe that it should be available when the mothers life is in danger and in some cases of rape and incest. I will not ever believe that abortion as a means of birth control is right.
Many of the people that utilize the waterways and parks in this state should be ashamed. Why do they leave their trash on the ground and in the water? Carry a bag and put your trash in it and take it home. Have respect for our great state.
Just drove over the new bridges on 77/79. The surface is terrible. The on-off portions are lousy too. I hope the DOH holds the contractor responsible.
Congratulations to Republicans and car dealers, you are no longer required to only sell good cars, you can now sell junk. Guess what, I’ll buy my next car outside of West Virginia and hope others feel the same as I do.
Jeffrey Epstein’s been arrested; chalk up one more for the “Me too” movement. Hope they get him convicted.
Thanks so much for running Karin Fuller’s column. Her column is so insightful and real. I enjoy it very much.
So you feel the 4th of July celebration in DC was so bad. Unlike many countries you have the right and freedom to feel that way. And that’s what we were celebrating. Our freedom and our rights. It’s a sad day when so many people like you are so full of hate you can’t see that.
