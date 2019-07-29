Readers' Vent: July 29, 2019

I watched the Democrats beat up on Robert Mueller today. The Democrats only quoted everything already in the Mueller report and Mueller just confirmed it. What a waste of government money and time. All they did is confirm that President Trump is innocent.
Why should Republicans care that Russia is interfering in our election? After all Russia is working for the Republicans.
As a professional engineer who has dealt with air pollution challenges my entire career, and one who for the last 20 years has been addressing climate change, I’ve never encountered anyone complaining about climate change, but complaining and identifying the horrific results of anthropogenic climate change. No one, not even the Readers’ Vent writer, is immune from the growing detrimental impact of this man-caused crisis.
Politicians constantly highlighting their race and pointing out the race of others. They are the true racists.
While you’re suggesting Democrats ask Mr. Mueller if he recalls spending $3 million, perhaps you’d like to suggest to Republicans that they ask Trent Lott if he recalls spending $7 million on 10 Benghazi hearings that turned up ... nothing. Zip. Nada. At least Mueller got 199 criminal charges filed, 37 indictments and 5 guilty pleas ... so far.
After the initial flurry of activity, the DOH road crews have disappeared. #FTDR evidently meant only when the press focuses on it. Haven’t seen ditching in weeks, very little patching. Whole thing is a joke. More tax dollars wasted. Why buy new equipment when you don’t have personnel to run it? Evidently you have to have a “representative” willing to make some noise to get something done in your county. Unfortunately some are more worried about catering to Oil and Gas than representing their constituents.
Republicans in Congress have decided Trump is above the law.