Readers' Vent: July 26, 2019

If all the people that complain about climate change would just move off the grid and not own vehicles and live without their luxuries and without electricity and natural gas, our climate would improve.
With safety a high priority in sports parks, why doesn’t the city of Charleston and West Virginia Power do more by adding more safety netting? Add more netting above existing nets to protect fans on the concourse, concessions stands and persons in wheelchairs sitting just above the netting.
Why are we hiding the Shawnee Sports complex? When you drive on I-64 between Institute and Dunbar and look, you can not see it. Need to trim the trees beside the interstate and front of the park itself so you can see the sports complex. If we are so proud of it, let everyone see it! Let residents and anyone driving through see what we have here in the valley.
Every time a conservative related Facebook page shows up as a recommendation, Facebook deletes it before I can even click on it to see what it is about. That proves what a liberal control freak Mark Zuckerberg is.
The article in Sunday’s paper by Amelia Ferrell Knisely gets to the heart of the issue. Our public education system is not broken. These school professionals deal each day with over 10,000 homeless students, not counting those who are underfed or clothed. They do a great job. Maybe our broken legislature should be obsessing on these issues. Charter schools for the rich is not the answer.
Every male living in America is required to register for the draft when they turn 18. This includes all immigrant males, regardless of legal immigration status. This is another good reason to include a citizenship question on the census, as we have done for 200 years, until 2010.
Two miles. We could pave two miles of two-lane road with $2 million.
The question Democrats need to ask is pretty simple...Mr Mueller. Do you even remember spending millions of dollars running an investigation?