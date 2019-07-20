Readers' Vent: July 20, 2019

I am just a dumb hillbilly who graduated from our failing public schools, and a WV college or two, but if someone gave me $150 million, I can cipher and that comes to almost $3 million per “almost exclusively mobile” 51 homes. Lucy, you got some splainin’ to do!
Rehabbing the Kanawha Trestle is exactly the kind of project that was funded during the New Deal, and the exact kind of project that will be funded during the Green New Deal.
If the DOH is not going to fix Rt 622, Martins Branch Rd/Rocky Fork Rd, then they desperately need to put up some kind of warning signs for the deplorable slips, cracked surfaces, sink holes and pot holes on this road. I followed a DOH truck today that approached the bad areas cautiously. So they are aware of the deplorable conditions.
If I were a resident of West Virginia (I’ve lived there for a long time) but still a West Virginian at heart, I would strongly suggest that the state do its homework regarding charter schools. Oklahoma is going through the pitfalls now and has, allegedly, been duped out of millions of dollars from Epic Charter Schools. Just be very careful.
Anne Blankenship’s July 18 Op-Ed significantly never addresses the very real Climate Change Crisis. All environmentally educated people know we can and must transition to zero carbon emissions, which means leaving all fossil fuels in the ground. Doing so is already creating two times the jobs in solar alone than the entire fossil fuel industry... coal, oil and gas!
Why do we want to bring Elk back here? Bad enough damage with deer. Leave them out West on open range to roam. Not as many people around out there.
Editor’s note: To submit your vents, email readersvent@wvgazettemail.com or mail to Readers’ Vent, 1001 Virginia St. E., Charleston, WV 25301.