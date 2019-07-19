Readers' Vent: July 19, 2019

“Go back ...” and “MAGA” has nothing to do with going back to segregation times. By saying they do and repeating that claim, all you’re doing is showing all your friends how you let media and talking head comments control your opinion.
Charleston West Virginia should look at itself and realize whether it is friendly to its baby boomers and those finding it hard to get around. I see it is hard to walk long distances between many different spaces in or outside buildings. There are many in worse shape than myself.
The people speeding through work areas need to know not all workers seem to be protected by any barriers or orange cones. I see it all the time at my amazement. A small area between life and death.
We have plenty of tall trees looming over power lines that need trimmed back from family homes. Better now than after destruction of property.
If I or any regular person I know said one statement that was racially or ethically questionable we would be fired from our jobs. I do not understand why Almighty God Trump gets to say racial and unethical statements multiple times a day and it’s OK. We have so badly lowered standards in the USA!
Today’s lead article tells us 76 billion oxycodone and hydrocodone pills were sold in the U.S. between 2006 and 2012, resulting in nearly 100,000 deaths. It states the info comes from a database maintained by the DEA that tracks every single pain pill sold in the U.S. If that’s the case, then why didn’t the DEA start doing something about it in 2013? Or, recognizing that government agencies move at the speed of dark, 2014 or 2015?
I miss Senator Byrd.
Sure the train trestle is iconic. But its time has passed. It’s a huge liability for the city. What the city should be focused on is forcing CSX to tear it down before it falls down. Most of us know that the only reason that CSX was willing to hand it over to the city was to escape their liability on it. Don’t let that happen.
I completely support a woman’s reproductive rights up to the point that her baby has a heartbeat. Then it’s about what’s best for the child. It’s purely selfish to think otherwise.
