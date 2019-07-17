Readers' Vent: July 17, 2019

Perhaps the newly legalized charter schools in West Virginia should be used to educate students who have behavior issues that prevent other students from receiving instruction in regular schools. Test scores would soar. A great idea for Republicans to consider.
One way the soccer pay dispute will be settled will be if the revenues of each World Cup are thrown into one pot and all national players get same percentage of it. Then that won’t be fair to the men because they were responsible for the biggest share of the pot.
No one asked me, but I am for charter schools. Our children need an option to improve their education. I am OK if they use my tax money for the charter schools. The union bosses are stating the majority of us tax payers don’t want charter schools. I would say they were very selective in whom they called.
Don’t say “to the young people, use your manners.” Instead say to their parents “teach them manners!”
I turned on the Squad of Four’s news conference Monday and instead of a news conference, it turned into a daytime version of Saturday Night Live Lite.
So, it turns out we withdrew from the Iran nuclear deal just to spite the previous administration. If Obama had found a cure for cancer, I’m sure our “very stable genius” president would have tried to find a way to nullify it.
The president was correct about the four congresswomen. At least three of them were born in a country with a government leader that is “corrupt” and a “catastrophe.”
It is amazing how much these far left liberals complain about our wonderful President Trump. Our only God made sure he was elected as President. He has made America Great Again and we need four more years of his leadership.
If it takes two to create a baby, then how can only the woman have a say in what’s in the best interest for the baby? If she has all the rights to make those decisions how can she then, a decade or so later, sue the father for back child support for a child that he had no say in? They can’t have it both ways.
