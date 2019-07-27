Readers' Vent: July 27, 2019

Have been without phone service for three days and received no help or reply from the company. Do not have dial tone on my phone.
Tom Beal’s letter today is right on point. There is a monster leading our country. I just hope I live long enough to hear how his defenders today, defend themselves, in the aftermath.
The new paving looks great on Greenbrier Street. However, the medians are terrible with overgrown grass and trash. Not a very welcoming sight for visitors traveling from Yeager Airport to town!
When Paul Manafort pleaded guilty to conspiracy charges, as part of his plea deal, he agreed to forfeit real estate and cash. Estimated worth: $42-$46 million. That’s more than the investigation cost! The investigation turned a profit.
A gentle reminder: Domesticated house cats make good pets. But they are also carnivorous predators. It is simply in their instinctive nature to hunt and eat small critters like birds, mice, chipmunks, and salamanders. They are not evil. They are just doing what cats do naturally. Pet owners, please remember that cats don’t recognize or abide by the same rules that guide our human choices.
There hasn’t been a citizenship question on the census for 70 years. Google is your friend. Do some research before you vent.
There are tons of important destinations you can’t see from the interstate. No need to see them to find them. Sounds to me someone is still bitter the county finally did something right.
There is a lonely-seeming single dove that has been at the Trace Fork/So Charleston pet store for weeks. Won’t a kind heart adopt this sweet bird? Birds are lovely companions.
Gov. Justice is fixing our roads that were in terrible condition due to the previous administration doing nothing.
I find it strange that people rail against “welfare for lazy people and illegals” but couldn’t care less about the hundreds of millions given to corporations, like failing coal companies. Either you don’t know what you’re talking about or you’re a total hypocrite.