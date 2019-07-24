Readers' Vent: July 24, 2019

Racism doesn’t grow in your bones. It grows in your heart and your brain.
Once again Justice comes out of hiding to waste more money — $2 million for a customs building at the airport for two federal employees to sit and do nothing in. Just think how many miles of two-lane road we could pave with $2 million.
Kudos to the Charleston Gazette-Mail! Through your fighting for information and other newspapers, we can now track not only how many opioid pills were shipped to our community, but also who dispensed them, knowing what was going on. It initially appears that a major company in most of our communities was responsible for more drug distribution than El Chapo.
Well, the Catholic Church finally caught up with carpetbagger Bransfield, but only years after he essentially bought his bishopric through gifts to church hierarchy. I never could understand why some of West Virginia’s wonderful priests were not made our bishop. Now I know.
It appears that the president thinks that he is the only person who has freedom of speech in America. Now, who’s un-American?
Even before Mueller testifies he is being directed by the White House not to tell us the whole truth. The Democrats have been so late in getting to the facts that I doubt we will ever know the truth. Politics in America sucks.
The Republican West Virginia Legislature is doing everything possible to give what remains in our Treasury to the failing coal industry. And for what? What a ripoff!
Someone needs to do something about AEP. Every time the wind blows or it rains our power goes out. I can’t understand how a utility can be that unreliable. They keep wanting rate hikes, yet their reliability is at a all time low. I might just start paying my bill as reliable as they keep my power on.
I’m proud to be a United States citizen and a war veteran. I have no problem declaring that on the census report. I have no illegal aliens to hide in my home that I worked all my life to have.