Readers' Vent: July 25, 2019

I am on a fixed income and therefore have to be frugal with my money. My doctor wanted blood work, so I went to Montgomery Hospital on the day you private pay as it’s cheaper than insurance. According to the paper I was given for what I needed was $45. But when paying it was $47.25. They said the price had gone up. After getting the results and seeing my doctor, I get two bills from Montgomery General for an extra $8.50 for the same blood work. Is this legal and should I have to pay it? How can I budget for this if they keep raising the cost without notice.
I don’t mind working to pay taxes for public projects like roads, other infrastructure projects, taking care of our elderly and severely handicapped, along with helping people temporarily get back on their feet. What I do have a problem with is my taxes going toward open-ended welfare for lazy people and illegals. That’s just wrong.
As I was taking my trash out this morning, the Kanawha City Recycling crew was at the curb. A fine young man saw me bringing my trash to the curb and sprinted up my driveway to take it to the curb for me. What a nice thing to do. Thank you sir, you made my day.
I am an 86-year-old veteran and served under presidents Truman and Eisenhower. Never in my wildest thoughts could I have conceived that the Commander-in-Chief would one day be a draft dodger. First Clinton, now Trump. Wonder how those folks on active duty feel about being ordered into harm’s way by a coward?
Laws against declawing cats seem like a nice thing to do for cats. However, lost in this is concern for the cats’ victims, the wonderful song birds. When cat lovers put their beloved pets outside, an alarming number of birds are killed for sport. Please keep your cats indoors.
Who were the lawyers for the Wheeling-Charleston Diocese that allowed all this activity to go on?