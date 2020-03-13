Readers' Vent: March 13, 2020

Something that bothers me as much as the new virus is the ability of these news monopolies to control the truth or block different views out there. Freedom of our speech is being controlled today.
People are getting sick and dying from the coronavirus and the president is playing golf at Mar-a-Lago on taxpayer money.
Woody Williams for president.
The gasoline price gouging continues in the Kanawha Valley. With unprecedented decreases in the price of crude oil, the price at the pump here remains fixed. It’s a shame we can’t boycott oil companies.
In a few weeks the big flu scare will be behind us just like the last 10 big flu scares in the past. The economy will bounce back. Democrats will look foolish one more time right before the election. President Trump will be reelected by voters with common sense.
Youth wrestling officiating is getting as bad as soccer and softball. Too much inconsistency and favoritism. No two refs call points and stop time the same. Might score points for something one match and next match, no points for exact same move.
Does the elixir that Jim Bakker is promoting really eliminate the coronavirus? I’ve seen where the fake news and Democrats are saying it doesn’t work. That’s the same people that thought global warming was real.
I hope the coronavirus wipes out humanity so I don’t have to hear about it anymore. It’s just a fancy name for a mild cold. Millions have already recovered from it. Give it a rest.
Why aren’t West Virginians being tested? Is it because our GOP-led state believed Trump’s lies? It is sad it took a pandemic to make Trump’s relentless stream of lies unacceptable.
To add to the Venter touting Nikki Haley, with Condoleezza Rice as running mate! Unbeatable ticket. Put this one out there and lets see how the left chokes on their own goals!
Would it be a good idea to use recently closed hospitals in West Virginia for coronavirus quarantine sites? That would bring economic benefits to our depressed economy. It’s a shame we have a Republican governor who values his coaching hobby more than his office, or he might be able to do something bold like this for the state.
In light of the decision at WVU to send students home as a result of the coronavirus pandemic — a voluntary decision by school administration — will monies paid for student housing, meal programs and other charges for campus life be reimbursed or credited for future semesters? This virus has been shown to be of minimal effect on people of college age. Seems more like fear of the unknown.