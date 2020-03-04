Readers' Vent: March 4, 2020

It is time for West Virginia Republicans to stop making excuses and to stop blaming Democrats for their failure. Our roads are terrible and coal is not coming back. They’ve managed to make things far worse for West Virginia in the time they’ve had the majority.
The mistake Trump made regarding the coronavirus was letting anyone that tested positive or was directly exposed to it back into the United States. Citizen or not; they should have been denied entry until they were in the clear. These left wingers love to talk about doing what’s right for the greater good. That’s exactly what this would have been.
I don’t mind defending the weak and needy. But I have real problems putting up with the lazy. I’m just not willing to pay higher taxes so they can have the same things in life as do those of us that work. I prefer to pay my own way.
I have gas furnace, clothes drier, and water heater, and I pay 50% more for electricity than gas. Do not give AEP any rate hike.
Are there any test kits for COVID-19 in West Virginia? I believe the answer is no.
I see the Division of Highways cutting trees at several locations along highways. However, they are generally cutting trees that are not in danger of falling on the roadway. They are passing up trees that are hanging out over the roadway or are laying on utility lines and in imminent danger of falling.
Well, we see where states extorted money from tobacco companies, all of which went or is going into general revenue funds to pay bills and be appropriated by politicians. Tobacco companies never forced anyone to smoke.
As a recovering Republican, I was delighted to see the failure of the Carmichael/Justice/Bray Cary tax give away. Putting the burden on all of West Virginians to pay for this corporate welfare. These tactics have not worked. Let’s vote these bums out of office, including Bray Cary — the unelected Governor.
Ray’s Delicatessen formerly on 35th Street (previously Murads) in the ‘70s or ‘80s carried a delicious sandwich called “Almost Heaven.” Does anyone know the ingredients in that sandwich?
