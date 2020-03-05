Readers' Vent: March 5, 2020

You know what? As a former 25 year registered democrat I say this. It’s long past time that Democrats accept blame for their actions during their decades-long control of our state. Under their watch, we lost our steel industry, our manufacturing industry, our chemical industry and our coal industry. Under their watch we had horrible schools, roads and infrastructure. When you people admit your guilt for these things then we will want the GOP to take responsibility for their problems.
While driving into Columbus, Ohio, today, I saw gas prices at $1.12, $1.13, $1.15 . Why can’t we have those prices here?
It’s a terrible blow to journalism that the Australian AP is going out of business, a victim of digital media. Does this portend a dire future for all legitimate journalism? I notice that many get their “news” from Facebook, YouTube and FOX regardless that they also subscribe to this paper. This trend is a severe threat to democracy.
For the sake of the children, vote against the “Friends of Coal.” A handful of children will see short term benefit from the environment being destroyed, but most will only receive an uncertain future.
To the Clay Center and the Charleston Civic Center (which I will only call it): Quit booking these country bumpkin bands and get some good old R&B soul bands and above all rock ‘n’ roll bands from the 1960s and ’70s! You will make more money due to the fact that the majority of Charleston’s population are baby boomers! And retired!
The Tim Tebow bill is not fair to the student athletes who rise for school everyday at 6 a.m., catch the school bus, attend class all day long and then report to practice each day of the week! So the home schooler who gets up when mommy or daddy wakes he or she up for breakfast does not deserve to step into that athletic arena of life!
