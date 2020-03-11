Readers' Vent: March 11, 2020

Obviously, everyone opposing a Bible class in school has no concept of the term “elective.” Let me help: No one would be forced to take a Bible class. Only those who choose to take the class would take it. I thought you all were avid supporters of “free choice.”
After three years of Democrats opposing the Electoral College because Hillary lost, they’re perfectly fine with their party manipulating the primary to help the candidate they want to win.
Two problems with Sunday editorial — print journalism isn’t saving Democracy and people don’t debate opinions because of print journalism. Most of today’s print journalism just pushes one side of issues. Without internet sites there would be no differing opinions and no debating of issues.
If a storm wipes out a beach, the feds spend millions to replace the sand. Stocks fall, they drop interest rates to help Wall Street. Bad trade policy triggered Jim Justice receiving $125,000. Why do we villainize people who get food stamps?
As Nikki Haley so eloquently said regarding Trump, “His ways are not my ways, but his end result is my end result.” I can’t agree more. While I may not approve of how Trump does some things, I wholeheartedly approve of his results. And by the way, Nikki Haley is one woman that I’d love to see elected as president.
Well finally as the legislative session ends, today West Virginians start winning. We just cleaned up the East End of Charleston. That’s a first step.
Until now if you wanted your children to be taught some random interpretation of someone’s religious beliefs, you would just drop them off at random houses of worship on random days. Now you can just enroll them in public schools.
Back in the ’90s, there was a bakery where Lester Raines is currently. Does anyone know the name of the bakery? If so, what happened to them? They had the best honey buns!
My neighbor is an AEP hourly employee. He just received his annual company-wide bonus yesterday. His was in excess of $10,000. Is this why AEP requested a 10% rate increase to our electric bills less than a month ago? What an example of corporate greed.
Why do WV DOT inspectors allow hundreds of tractor-trailers to use Teays Valley Road between the Hurricane and Teays Valley exits to avoid the weigh scale and inspection pull offs on I-64? These trucks are breaking the regulations.