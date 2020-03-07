Readers' Vent: March 7, 2020

I just can’t stop laughing at the hypocritical Republicans who all of a sudden think what Schumer said about Kavanaugh and Gorsuch is troubling. Their president has said and did things from behind the presidential seal no other president has done and they want me to believe what Schumer said is distasteful. The president has made fun of the disabled, disrespected a Gold Star family, a POW and people who are short.
DNR is dead wrong when they say the low buck kill is related to rut timing, disease fears, etc. They sell doe stamps to help fund their existence. They’ve oversold our does for too long.
Coal might be your friend but he ain’t no friend of mine. Burning fossil fuels is the quickest and surest way to destroy the environment. That is environment with an “e.” If you don’t know what it means, look it up.
The crisis in diagnosing the coronavirus is in large part because testing was (is) not available. The problem was that the powers that be want to depend on the profit motive of private industry to produce rapid solutions in all situations without government involvement. The problem of who will pay for the test is a disincentive for a quick response. Why do we not hear for a call for thoughts and prayers for the victims of the virus-like we do for mass killing victims? Could the pending miracle be the reason?
Sen. Capito is complicit in every incompetent, criminal, unpatriotic action Trump takes. She can’t say one word against him because he would crush her. She traded her credibility and power for his approval.
So the liberal, socialist, Democrats who support open borders, human waste and needle filled streets are suddenly worried about a virus.
Gov. Justice, please veto the waste of time Bible teaching in the public schools bill. Student originated and led prayer in school is legal but not administrative originated or led prayer. Bible reading is legal in schools by students’ choice of which interpretation of the Bible to use, but under this law, an administrator or administrators will be deciding which Bible to use and that is illegal under the Constitution.
Assuming for the sake of argument that Democrats are solely responsible for every malady afflicting humankind, what cures have the Republicans advocated? Tax cuts for the wealthy and endless wars financed by ever-increasing debt? Restrictions on voting and reproductive rights? Limitations on the ability of working people to protect themselves or gain access to health care?