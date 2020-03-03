Readers' Vent: March 3, 2020

When making up your minds about which side to vote for, do this: stop, look around and remember that we are either last or near last in everything and the Democrats are the very ones that put us there.
Oh my, I just heard for the first time that this late in the session there is a bill to assist gas producers so that they will come to West Virginia! We need a higher tax on gas producers, not lower. The gas is here. The pipelines are here. The drill rigs are already here, as many as in either Pennsylvania or Ohio. Why do we need to be stupid and tip them?
Last week Trump said the American cases of COVID-19 would be near zero. Was that a bald-faced lie, complete incompetence or both? The DOW didn’t respond well but the church continues to cling to their new leader D. J. Trump.
People call our president unhinged and incompetent. That’s comical. Few minutes on YouTube watching Sanders, Biden, Warren, Pelosi, Schumer, Shiff and Nader will show you the truly unhinged and incompetent.
My spirits were lifted this week by the rich sounds that Lydia Jackson, a violinist from Mountain View Elementary School, in Putnam County, and Wilson Boggess, a singer and guitar picker from Peterstown Middle School, in Monroe County, brought to the Senate Thursday morning.
In Trump world, everything that hurts Trump is fake or a hoax. This is easy to understand coming from a narcissist with the mind of a 9 year old. What is difficult to understand is why so many West Virginians want to hitch their wagon to a liar.
I don’t understand how people are so upset with the coronavirus in the U.S. when over 16,000 people have died from the regular flu this season alone without nearly the news coverage.
For all you who are complaining about universal health care — instead of exorbitant premiums, deductibles and co-pays, we will pay higher taxes. But we won’t have to worry about losing our health insurance or going bankrupt if we get seriously ill. As for paying for poor people’s health care, we already do that now. Don’t vote against your own interests. The only ones who benefit from the present system are the insurance companies and pharmaceutical companies.
Speak up for those who cannot speak for themselves, for the rights of all who are destitute. Speak up and judge fairly; defend the rights of the poor and needy.
