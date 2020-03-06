Readers' Vent: March 6, 2020

Dropping the interest rates to save Wall Street from pain is a bailout. The rates should be conserved until we see how bad this pandemic will get.
I can’t wait to vote out those who push for the new intermediate court, for which there is no backlog of cases, and will only tie up the little guy and allow big business to trample him further. And Mark Sadd needed to make his case for the bill, a lawyer & business guy, bragging he had the idea 10 years ago. No surprise there.
Democrats keep saying nobody is above the law. They claim they follow the Constitution. Yesterday a high ranking Democrat Senator threatened two sitting Supreme Court judges. Sad thing is many brainwashed Democrats will applaud this behavior and blame President Trump.
Tebow Bill. Once again legislators are worried more about the athletes than they are about their education.
One of the reasons coal is in the shape that it is, Delegate Rodney Miller, D-Boone, a politician voted for the solar panels and a increase in our power bill. That shouldn’t be a surprise, he’s a Democrat, aren’t they all against coal?
Why is West Virginia primary election in May when it probably will not have any effect nationally? I guess the Legislature pushed it back as far as possible and hoped the people would forget they just came out of their second or third special session.
For the venter who asked — Is this it? Description Ray’s Deli (long gone) made up this sandwich in West Virginia hence “Almost Heaven.” Ingredients: 2 slices of rye bread, turkey 2 or 3 slices, salami 2 or 3 slices, hot or mild pepper rings, onion and tomatoes thin slices, salt, Swiss, top with other slice of bread.
Wednesday’s excellent editorial on the need for clean water in West Virginia had a concerning omission. The name of the “Charleston engineering firm” that lost the case involving providing clean water in Randolph County was never mentioned by name. (Editor’s note: A story in Monday’s Gazette-Mail identified the engineering firm as Potesta and Associates.)
I’m not a coal miner. Never have been. But I 100% support our miners and the use of coal and all of our natural resources for fuel and utilities. Those industries provide hundreds of good paying jobs. Rather than putting these people out of work we should be conducting research that finds ways to make these fuels less harmful. We have decades of coal, natural gas and oil right here in our state. We need to be using it. Think of how many people could be employed by doing this.
I am not on either side of the so-called abortion debate, but Sen. Schumer has issued a public threat on this issue against two Supreme Court justices, Judge Kavanaugh and Judge Gorsuch. How could anyone believe the Democrats want Constitutional law? They accuse the president of being “lawless.” The Democrats should not have power of any kind.
