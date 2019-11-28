Readers Vent: Nov. 28, 2019

In response to Crouser’s editorial about the wall. If you were on a lake in a boat with 100 holes in the bottom and you had 90 plugs. Wouldn’t plugging 90 holes make more sense than letting all 100 holes flow freely?
How ironic our corrupt state Supreme Court will not hear a case that involved judges they appoint from violating state law. Any person who sat on that court when this fiasco was discovered should be replaced from office, lose any possible public pensions, and be barred from ever again running for public office or holding a taxpayer funded job.
I consider the recent trend of placing a large funeral home logo at the end of obituaries to be disrespectful. An obituary is to recognize the life, family and accomplishments of the deceased. I am highly offended it has become an outlandish advertisement for funeral homes. Who pays for this extra two inches of space? Advertisements should be placed elsewhere in the paper.
It seems our school board and Ron Duerring are just as far left as our socialist liberal city council and our mayor. Just a bunch of buffoons!
If “America first” means being willing to throw the human rights of the people of Hong Kong under the bus so that we can get a trade deal, I want absolutely no part of it. Remember, there is no such thing as other people’s children.
Democrats have to stand up for The United States of America and our Democracy because the Republicans sure aren’t. God bless their souls!
Our old friend coal knew carbon-based fuels were destroying the climate in the 1960s. Then he kept it a secret for decades and denied it was a fact for more decades. With a friend like coal, who needs an enemy?
It was disappointing to read that the Kanawha County School Board caved in and “loosened” the dress code for students. Wholesome decency is obviously a thing of the past, as we slowly acquiesce to the views and thoughts of a few. If a few young people want to look like clowns and tramps, fine! Let them do it on their dime, not the dime of all the taxpayers.
