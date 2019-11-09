Readers' Vent: Nov. 9, 2019

I hear that smoking pot has a lot of good health qualities such as easing pain and several other ailments. But what does all that smoke do to a person’s lungs?
Mr. Trump — you can fool some of the people all of the time. You can fool all of the people some of the time but you cannot fool all of the people all of the time.
So sad, that the Democrats have such a hate for our president. Anything he does or says, they turn on him. If they would work as hard for the American people, it would be great. Trump has to do it on his own. They won’t even help him get anything done at our southern border. The drugs coming into our country every day, right here in West Virginia. They don’t care. They can’t tell all the good things Trump has done for our country.
Read where severance tax came in under estimate. Didn’t Jim and Mitch reduce it in last Legislature? Might have met estimate under old percentage rate.
Once we are rid of Trump it will take centuries to repair the damage he has done to this country. We have no allies and we’ll be broke.
Kudos to Gardner Cleaners, West Side, for sprucing up their building with an awesome paint job.
Yes. This is the kind of president we have in America. One who sits in Trump Tower or one of his other venues using bathrooms with gold fixtures all the while rescinding laws that would deny our underprivileged school children food for their breakfast and lunches. Lock him up.
The Sunday feature on wreath-making made a huge error in saying (the increasingly rare) American bittersweet is invasive and everywhere. That’s a Japanese invasive species. Pull all of it and don’t spread the deeds. Buy and plant our native bittersweet from a native plant nursery which may offer the super-berried selection. And it’s illegal to pick roadside plants. Grow your own.