Readers' Vent: Nov. 9, 2019

I hear that smoking pot has a lot of good health qualities such as easing pain and several other ailments. But what does all that smoke do to a person’s lungs?

Mr. Trump — you can fool some of the people all of the time. You can fool all of the people some of the time but you cannot fool all of the people all of the time.

So sad, that the Democrats have such a hate for our president. Anything he does or says, they turn on him. If they would work as hard for the American people, it would be great. Trump has to do it on his own. They won’t even help him get anything done at our southern border. The drugs coming into our country every day, right here in West Virginia. They don’t care. They can’t tell all the good things Trump has done for our country.

Read where severance tax came in under estimate. Didn’t Jim and Mitch reduce it in last Legislature? Might have met estimate under old percentage rate.

Once we are rid of Trump it will take centuries to repair the damage he has done to this country. We have no allies and we’ll be broke.

Kudos to Gardner Cleaners, West Side, for sprucing up their building with an awesome paint job.

Yes. This is the kind of president we have in America. One who sits in Trump Tower or one of his other venues using bathrooms with gold fixtures all the while rescinding laws that would deny our underprivileged school children food for their breakfast and lunches. Lock him up.

The Sunday feature on wreath-making made a huge error in saying (the increasingly rare) American bittersweet is invasive and everywhere. That’s a Japanese invasive species. Pull all of it and don’t spread the deeds. Buy and plant our native bittersweet from a native plant nursery which may offer the super-berried selection. And it’s illegal to pick roadside plants. Grow your own.

Make your voice heard

Express your opinion on any subject you wish. the volume of calls, emails, and space restriction prevents publication of all comments.

Call: 304-348-1775

Email: readersvent@wvgazettemail.com>

Trending Now

Articles

Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.

Funerals Today

Funerals for Saturday, November 9, 2019

Beasley, Keagan - 11 a.m., Chapman Funeral Home, Winfield.

Brown, Hilda - Noon, White Funeral Home, Summersville.

Carter, Carol - 11 a.m., First United Methodist Church, Flinn Street, Ravenswood.

Chapman, Danielle - 2 p.m., Deal Funeral Home, Pt. Pleasant.

Craddock, Violet - 1 p.m., Forks of Coal Missionary Baptist Church, Alum Creek.

Curry, Stacy - 11:30 a.m., Trinity Episcopal Church, Huntington.

Davis, Barbara - Noon, Hafer Funeral Home, Elkview.

Dotson, Margaret - 7 p.m., Casto Funeral Home, Evans.

Duckwyler, Jeri - 1 p.m., The Father's House, North Charleston.

Ellis, Cindy - 11 a.m., Cunningham Memorial Park, St. Albans.

Fisher, Leila - Noon, Cross Lanes United Methodist Church.

Fraley, Pam - 11 a.m., Colcord Presbyterian Church.

George, Lois - 11:30 a.m., Good Shepherd Mortuary, South Charleston. 

Glazer, Donald - 11 a.m., St. Timothy Lutheran Church, Charleston.

Harris, Ruby - Noon, First Baptist Church of Charleston.

Hayes, Mary - 1 p.m., Raynes Funeral Home, Buffalo. 

Henshaw III, Harry - 5 p.m., St. Matthews Episcopal Church, Charleston.

Lemons, Jessie - 1 p.m., Audra State Park, Buckhannon.

Lewis, JoAnn - 11 a.m., Mount Zion Missionary Baptist Church, Carbondale.

Miller, Wanda - 1 p.m., Taylor-Vandale Funeral Home, Spencer.

Morton, Ellen - 2 p.m., Hugheston Church of God of Prophecy, Hugheston.

Mynes, Barry - 2 p.m., Handley Funeral Home, Danville.

Neal, John - 1 p.m., Vaughn Baptist Church, Vaughan.

Persinger, Norma - 3 p.m., Allen Funeral Home, Hurricane.

Porter, Calvin - 2 p.m., Henson & Kitchen Mortuary, Huntington.

Rimmer, Pamala - 2 p.m., Cunningham Memorial Park, St. Albans.

Rose, Helen - Noon, Gateway Christian Church, St. Albans.

Ross, James - 6 p.m., Clay Center, Charleston.

Rucker, John - Noon, 1147 John Fork Road, Elkview.

Siders, James - 11 a.m., Big Bottom Missionary Baptist Church, Campbells Creek.

Smith, Ataysheo - 1 p.m., O’Dell Funeral Home, Montgomery.

Spence, Guy - 2 p.m., McGhee - Handley Funeral Home, West Hamlin.

Spencer, Michael - 11 a.m., Log Chapel, Hewett. 

Stuckey, Robert - 5 p.m., Fidler & Frame Funeral Home, Belle.

Vickers, Lawrence - 2 p.m., Curry Funeral Home, Alum Creek. 

Young, Melissa - Noon, Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin.