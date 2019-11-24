Readers' Vent: Nov. 25, 2019

I support boys playing on girls teams for one simple reason — my liberal feminist pro-choice Democrat cousin that drags her daughter to rallies and protests will freak out the day her daughter has to share a locker room with a boy.
It would be very difficult to trust any Senator or Representative that supports Trump at this point. What could make an American condone criminal intent involving an election. Elections are what give each of us a small amount of power. Are we ready to give that power away?
Whoopee, Charleston’s score is up by 26 points for LGBTQ! Thats really something to celebrate. I would like to know what Charleston’s score is for recycling after the dumb decision to do away the recycling bags. Lord help us and Charleston.
I still have not heard Senator Capito’s feelings on the illegal actions the President took to slander his leading opponent in the 2020 election.
West Virginia’s “plan” to develop more natural gas, build a storage hub and collect natural gas liquids to kick-start plastic manufacturing looks really stupid now that the price of natural gas has dropped so low the state is $33 million below expected tax collections five months into the fiscal year. Why don’t we hitch that wagon to a boulder and drop it in the Monongahela River? What do you say WVU President Gee?
Doesn’t it make sense that if local law enforcement know where drug houses are that they should take the steps to eliminate them? It isn’t happening in the Eastern Kanawha Valley. They know who they are.
If somebody is acting in such a way that they could be a threat to themselves or others, policemen have every right to rush in and get the situation under control. They don’t have time to stop and assess each and every situation.
How in the world can you justify allowing Chuck Landon to write WVU articles? It’s a conflict of interest for him to do so. He is the most anti-WVU person in this state and you know it. I will never read a word he writes.
Whoever sets the comfort index on the Gazette weather map must draw the numbers from a hat.