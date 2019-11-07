Readers' Vent: Nov. 7, 2019

Mayor Goodwin and City of Charleston, where would you be without the police? Show your support.
Automated speed enforcement cameras will cure any speeding problem anywhere. Especially school and work zones. Make them happen already.
I live next to a now closed MTR and where I was employed at this site for 25 years as an engineer and at 66 years of age, my air and so-called “soil pollution” is, that I am alive and well! Although my water was destroyed by the Freedom chemical spill, your comments here in the Readers’ Vent proves that you need a little more information about living in a “coal camp?”
Gazette editorial making excuses for ”fake news.” Wow. Big surprise with that one.
Do our local Trump supporters want to see federal dollars for school lunches in West Virginia reduced?
I am saddened by people I thought were good Christian people are supporters of Trumps crusade of bigotry and hate.
Referring to the Kentucky governors race, Trump said, “Don’t let this happen to me.” It’s always about the narcissist.
Where in the world is Chris Christie? He is the smartest Republican of all. He is avoiding Trump and his mess like the plague!
I was born in West Virginia, have lived here all my life. I do not think Trump is doing a “fantastic job” as president. Now, you have met one West Virginian who thinks he is not doing a fantastic job. By the way, he lost the popular vote in 2016. Look it up.
A blind man could see the tobacco companies are behind all this “vaping will kill you” hoopla because vaping is getting popular and cutting into their profits.
The person who doesn’t like living near the mining facility underground or strip job you have the opportunity to move. Don’t take jobs away from the miners. The Obama administration did that for eight years. Most people like working for a living instead of depending on the government and the taxpayers.
