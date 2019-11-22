Readers' Vent: Nov. 22, 2019

Loud exhausts on these new Mustangs are not flattering to an otherwise good-looking sports car. They actually cheapen them. They remind me of those that have to wear a big belt buckle.
We’ve been under Republican control forever and nothing’s being done about drug costs. It’s silly to drive thousands of miles when you can vote ‘em out of office. Why risk your life driving? It’s not cheaper in the country.
I was shocked to find out Coonskin Park has shortened their holiday lights display from 1.5 miles to a shorter .5 miles with no safe place to turn around. I suppose the park has a plan to eliminate congestion and maintain the original plan — to provide holiday entertainment for our community.
So we have the brightest and best professionals in Washington, do we? Some people just cannot give up their addiction to big, powerful government, in spite of numerous failures. We need term limits badly.
The climate is changing. Many reasonable people believe it. The part many will not accept is burning fossil fuel is the root cause. Your suppositions are based on computer models. You can’t predict the future. Most do not want to lose millions of jobs and bankrupt the country.
To follow the “logic” of the Trump impeachment scam would mean that Mayor Goodwin could not call for an investigation into Charleston corruption if it involved her political opponent.
I see the cuts and closings being offered to schools as a move to obtain money for charter schools, a sneaky way to extract funds.
Tom Crouser’s opinion article wasn’t meant to be a comedy, but I couldn’t help but to laugh. Trumpers actually believe the wall is well under way and they also believe it is nearly impenetrable. They’ll believe anything the con-man says.
Actually we fought the Revolutionary War against an oppressive form of government. That government included both King George and the British Parliament. So it was not a dictatorship. The Parliament passed the laws that directly led to our revolt and the King enacted them.