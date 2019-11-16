Readers' Vent: Nov. 16, 2019

You do realize that the Pilot station is not in the city of Nitro, right?
While I agree with Seth DiStifano’s editorial that the tourism dollar benefit to the worker isn’t that much. I disagree with his idea of $15 minimum wage. People currently earning $15 will demand more for their experience and skills and in a few years the unskilled workers will be right back at the bottom again.
No matter your political affiliation, everyone has to ask themselves, is it okay for a president, any president, to ask a foreign country to help them in a U.S. political campaign? The constitution says it’s a crime.
Charleston’s new mayor is doing a very good job. Hopefully, she will expand to the West Side street maintenance, sidewalks, signs, trees, brush and plenty of weeds. Danny forgot us.
I know Chief Smith. I worked with him. He’s a good man and a good cop. But he’s as wrong as anyone can be on this. He needs to stand up for what is right and the people of his department. He knows they did nothing wrong yet he goes along with this. Shame on him.
Brayman Construction completed the Danner Road overpass work well ahead on schedule and with good management of detours. They should get every DOT contract.
I suggest that Charleston’s mayor, every member of the City Council, and every department head sleep outside in just their winter jackets for one night when the temperature is between 15° and 20°. I bet those shelters would open at 40° beginning with the next City Council meeting. Or before.
Well, I read in the paper that a judge said it was all right to sue Remington for people dying from being shot with a gun. Well I guess if anyone ever runs over me with a Ford pickup truck I shouldn’t sue the driver, he was only driving, I should sue the Ford Company because he used a Ford to run me down and it was the Ford pickup truck’s fault!
Some people either have a short or selective memory. It appears it is now Democrats using rumors, innuendos and slander to hurt a person’s reputation. I suppose the persons who made this statement still believe our previous president wasn’t even born in this country.
