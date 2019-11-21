Readers' Vent: Nov. 21, 2019

Congratulations to the folks who were instrumental in building the great sports complex in our area. Top notch and first class. Question — why have all the scoreboards and never have them operational?
The state could save a lot of money by doing all the business in the regular session. Every time they are called back in, that is more money in the senators’ pockets and still nothing done.
I disagree with Tuesday’s editorial on “white supremacy.” The “racism” I see is with politicians pandering to select groups of people telling them how bad they’re being treated in order to get their votes.
I have never been a fan of climate change. Just as many scientists say it isn’t happening as there are claiming it is. But I’m changing my mind. It really is happening. Apparently somebody didn’t see colorful leaves on their annual drive to the mountains.
More hypocrisy from the uninformed left. Just like President Trump, Clinton and Obama never served in the military. They both received care at Walter Reed. If you’re going be critical of one, you should be critical of all.
If we’re going to do away with the dogs and the horses, let’s do away with all entertainment. The taxes and revenue that comes out of the dog tracks, the casinos, the horse tracks outweigh the support by the government.
To the reader complaining about Trump going to Walter Reed hospital to visit our veterans, did you complain when Bill Clinton went? He was a confirmed draft dodger. Did you complain when Obama went? He never served in the military. Did you complain about that? Some people just enjoy complaining about something.
Is the PSC gonna do anything to fix Frontier’s internet problems or are they working with them to get rid of these jobs?
Major League Baseball says we may lose the West Virginia Power. Jeremy Taylor, the team’s general manager, touts the park’s proximity to Yeager Airport as a plus factor for keeping the team here. Mr. Taylor, didn’t you learn in your first year here that teams in this league do not fly, they take long bus rides? Let’s hope that MLB keeps professional ball here.