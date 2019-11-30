Readers' Vent: Nov. 30, 2019

Kate Mishkin’s article on the effects of climate change is outstanding in describing the effects of climate change on West Virginia and on the reasons for state-wide resistance to facing it. I pray providence and the voters find state leaders with the vision to make West Virginia remarkable in the world-wide efforts to develop sustainable energy sources. West Virginia had sun and wind. With collective will, we can again be leaders in providing energy to the world.
What is it about Texas and petrochemical plants frequently blowing up? Do they have an abundance of plants or, more likely, little regulation?
The choices for governor on the Republican ticket are not too good. One has the job, but does not report to work. The other one either got fired or was forced to resign, because he failed at his job. If I was doing the interviewing for the governor position, which is what the voter usually does, I would pass on both of them.
Saying Happy Holidays does not demean Christmas in any way, shape or form. Repeating that FOX wedge issue does do great harm though. It is simply a way to spread hate.
I thought when this Jefferson Road expansion project was first discussed, it was supposed to not only alleviate the Jefferson Road traffic but also to help with the traffic from the plaza with Target and Lowe’s? The plan the state went with does nothing for the traffic issues in that plaza. Why?
I can tell you this. I like what Trump is doing and I will vote for him again. I like that he’s holding illegals accountable. I like that I paid less taxes last year. I like that my 401k that my new employer started for me three years ago made $5,000 so far this year and is up to $36,000. Small change to some but a big boost to me and my family. That’s what I care about.
Complaining that Trump was unfairly denied due-process shows that you are totally ignorant of the impeachment process and simply repeating Republican talking points. If you really care, why don’t you take a little time to educate yourself about the impeachment process?