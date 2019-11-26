Readers' Vent: Nov. 26, 2019

NASA reports 97 percent of actively publishing scientists agree that humans are causing global warming and climate change. The denial of 3 percent of scientists is not persuasive. Facts are not hard to find.
The recent protests in Hong Kong are a prime example of what happens when a society is disarmed and government wants to impose its will. Many presidential candidates would love to see Americans reduced to using rocks and sticks to defend themselves.
It is not the responsibility of taxpayers to put up barriers everywhere that someone could kill or hurt themselves. It’s just not. Why ruin a beautiful view for thousands and thousands of people just because of the choices of a few. I feel for the families but don’t punish us all.
It’s not just Frontier or Suddenlink that has issues. It’s all of our utility companies. The problem is they are all for profit. The cable sucks and is unreliable, same with the phones, internet doesn’t give advertised speed, West Virginia American Water always wants a rate increase, the wind blows and the power goes out. It’s no wonder we are last in everything when we can’t even get decent basic utilities. And the PSC? Talk about a joke.
My takeaway from the impeachment hearings thus far is that we have some amazingly smart and impressive people working for us in our military and our government, and that the Trump appointees and partisan Republicans aren’t among them.
Want to reduce annoying robocalls to senior citizens? Medicare for all. Ninety percent of the calls I get are from somebody trying to sell me health insurance.
I hope the day comes when people criticizing police actions during emergencies will need a policeman during an emergency. I hope the policeman stops and evaluates the situation before they try to defuse the situation. Heaven help us if they hurt the feelings of somebody breaking a law.
Thank you to all the people who voted and gave Democrats control of the House. In a few months the Democrat-led House will have things so messed up it will be a miracle if another Democrat will ever be elected again.