Readers' Vent: Nov. 23, 2019

The entertainment is not supported by the taxpayer. The race tracks are subsidized by the taxpayers. They don’t need to shut down to be profitable, just adjust their payroll to be in the black and not depend on taxes to keep them afloat. Fix the roads!
It’s great now that the 6 year old doesn’t have to go to school in the dark anymore thanks to being on normal Eastern Standard (real) Time. Too bad it will only last four months. It’s great that I don’t have to have my house lit up like a Christmas tree while getting ready for school & work! Saving a lot on energy here!
With a Bible in one hand and a Constitution in my pocket, I will vote against Trump. If he wins reelection, neither document will be worth the paper it is written on.
How can anyone deny that our President and his men were bribing a foreign nation to interfere in the 2020 election? Bribery is spelled out as impeachable in the constitution.
Lesson number one — Never commit crimes when surrounded by professional note takers.
It is simply not true that scientists are equally divided on climate change. NOAA, the best weather scientists in the world, and the US Department of Defense recognize that global warming is real and it is here. And, yes, October 10 is too early for peak colors now.
I’ve watched the impeachment hearings for several days and haven’t seen anything that is a fact that the president is guilty of any impeachable offense. Whatever happened to “it’s what you can prove, not what you think.” News sources are apparently not listening to the same hearings that I watched. What a sham and a disgrace.
Citizens of Charleston please take note. Every city run by a Democratic mayor and a Democratic city council that tries to change laws like police policies, or changing holiday traditions with little Democrat work groups, have all failed across the nation. Good luck Charleston I’m moving to Florida!
Obama’s auto bailouts were paid back by automakers. Is anyone going to pay back Trumps farm bail outs? If not, does this make farm bailouts a form of welfare? Shame on Trump for forcing Jim Justice on to welfare.