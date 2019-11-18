Readers' Vent: Nov. 18, 2019

Republican congress people need to study basic logic because none of their arguments are logical.
Has anyone figured out yet local TIFs are starving state schools of revenue?
It’s a sad state of affairs when respected members of Congress will compromise their integrity to support a President who has told thousands of lies and compromised our nation’s security in order to protect their own political agenda. Trump was correct when he said he could shoot someone in down town New York City and never be convicted by his supporters. How sad.
Well here we are again, it’s time for the high school football state championship playoffs!! Guess what, they are still in Wheeling. Where there are not enough hotels or motels to accommodate the West Virginians that attend this event. Where Ohio and Pennsylvania profit off our state citizens who are forced to seek lodging and meals across our borders! Where if it rains, the muddy water of the Ohio River seeps up to the surface of the field caused from past flooding, causing the playoff commission to offer the players tetanus shots. It is time to bring this event back to the Capital City! Mayor, governor, and city council, your jobs are at stake on this subject!
Please list the good things you think Trump has done. Be specific. No rhetoric.
If climate science is as precise as we are lead to believe, why do these people get so incensed when challenged?
The radical Republican conservatives are desperately trying to support and preserve a wealthy white supremacist movement in the US. Trump and his supporters will self implode.
Sad times we live in. Walmart has ruined this country. Life was better when this country was based on small town America. Every town had their own stores. The shift to large chain stores and internet sales are killing our country.
