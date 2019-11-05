Readers' Vent: Nov. 5, 2019

If you live near a coal mine or strip mine, you are in danger of deadly water, air and soil pollution. If you vote Republican you are signing your own death sentence. Republicans, and especially Trump, are allowing our environment and our health to be destroyed so coal operators can make profits. Shame on them.
I loved Phil Kabler’s column this past Sunday as it highlights the insanity of throwing needed tax revenue back to the coal operators, now under the spotlight of Murray’s bankruptcy. Just as the previous rollback in environment regulations only serves to increase profits rather than production, at the future expense of all West Virginians, the cut in severance tax helped no one but coal barons. Let’s finally do the smart thing, and go all-in on solar.
I have yet to meet anyone in West Virginia who didn’t think that Donald Trump wasn’t doing a fantastic job being president. You naysayers are in a minority group. But you keep running your mouth acting like you’re a majority.
I agree. Where the “governor” resides isn’t the issue now. The fact he was a shady businessman who didn’t pay taxes and never should have been elected is the issue. The Democrats and media who endorsed him should be held responsible.
I’ve never seen a shark eating song birds in my yard. I’m 75 years old and can tell you a well-maintained house does not have rodents. But get a yard cat and automatically you will have mice, because the cat will bring them in. Save song birds and get rid of mice by keeping your cats indoors.
I just witnessed a woman standing in front of a no smoking sign at CAMC General just puffing away on her cigarette. Makes me wonder if she is stupid or just feels entitled to smoke wherever she pleases. To the lady the rest of us don’t want to be exposed to your second hand smoke so please learn to read!
Every head of state or mayor of West Virginia cities should make it a priority to order all police officers and correction officers to have Crisis Intervention Training to learn how to de-escalate situations with mentally ill persons or impaired people. Would cut down on lawsuits and injuries.
Religion and government are like oil and water. They naturally don’t mix, but attempting to mix them ruins both.
