Readers' Vent: Nov. 13, 2019

Every senator and representative took an oath tho uphold and protect the U.S. Constitution. It clearly lists bribery as an impeachable offense. This is not a witch hunt!
I see a reader predictably commenting that a cold snap in November means global warming is a hoax. Please, please learn the difference between weather and climate. And please, please make a very small effort to grasp that global warming causes extremes in climate.
A grand jury proceeding is secret, and evidence is not public. The House of Representatives has to hear impeachment witnesses in private to prevent collusion. The president will have ample opportunity to defend himself once the impeachment trial proper begins in the Senate, or he can himself allow his supporters to testify now under oath and under penalty of perjury.
The one thing this impeachment garbage proves is the need for term limits. No more career politicians or lobbyists. It was never meant to be that way and to restore integrity it should be returned to citizens serving. If the president has term limits why doesn’t the House and the Senate?
Two months ago the Democrats jumped with joy at having enough evidence to impeach President Trump. Two months later they’re still “gathering evidence” and bulk of what they have are people’s opinions about secondhand conversations. Not being liked is not an impeachable offense.
It’s obviously too much to ask Frontier to keep their internet service on. There hasn’t been one single day this service hasn’t gone offline. Multiple times a day! And people complain about Suddenlink. Be thankful you don’t have Frontier!
