Readers' Vent: Nov. 8, 2019

Does anybody know of any buildings in Charleston that were built in Virginia and still standing?
Let’s suppose some people were saying bad things about a phone conversation you had, and about a dozen people had listened to your call. If the call had in fact been “perfect,” wouldn’t you be begging everyone with direct knowledge to testify, instead of blocking them from doing so?
Why doesn’t the state of California just ban wild fires then they won’t happen anymore. It has worked really well for drugs has it not?
Venter points out President Trump’s comment about himself and calling him a narcissist. Have you ever listened to Obama speak? He mentions himself more times in a single speech than Trump does in a year. Have you ever called Obama a narcissist?
In a church today I overheard two older ladies discussing what they saw on Facebook regarding the California fires. They apparently take seriously the accusation that Californians don’t believe in God so He is punishing them. Man-made climate change never entered the conversation.
The state of Virginia is all Democrats and the state of West Virginia is all Republican, Let’s see who has the most jobs and which state moves forward and which state goes to the dump.
Mayor Goodwin, just how are you going to change police arrest procedures to reflect your so-called community values? Which I’m sure are not my community values or anyone else’s who have any common sense. You meet force with force unless you want our city to become a San Francisco, Chicago, Detroit, Seattle or a Baltimore along with any other city run by the liberal, socialist Democratic Party!
Can the U.S., by itself, affect the climate all around this huge planet? I don’t think it can. This is nothing more than a socialist ploy to transfer wealth from the U.S. to other countries.
The college football rankings are a joke. It’s not supposed to be a popularity contest. There should be no bias involved.
