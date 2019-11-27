Readers' Vent: Nov. 27, 2019

My sincere appreciation and thanks to the three individuals that helped me when my wife fell last Monday in the Chick-fil-A parking lot. God bless you.
I sure hope that Navy Seal that Trump sided with never visits West Virginia. I just wouldn’t feel safe near a man who would pose with a human body like it was a trophy deer.
Trump without oversight is a tyrant.
We are saddened to hear the announcement of the Kanawha City Kmart closing. A landmark and a great shopping experience through the many years. We have been served by so many fine, helpful people, some who were fortunate enough to retire from there. This store was easily accessible and convenient, especially for older customers. We, from Boone County, will be at a loss. Saturday, people flocked in looking for bargains. If only they would have patronized it, perhaps it wouldn’t be closing.
So West Virginia has a 5 percent unemployment rate — 763,000 people working out of almost two million seems like about 60 percent unemployed by my math. But to be fair, a lot of the population is children and elderly. Still way more than 5 percent unemployed.
No matter what you think about President Trump’s guilt or innocence or what you think about him, his being denied due process should concern you. If they do this to the president, what would they do to you?
Each year I am in disbelief that the Recycling Coalition holds a re-fashion show made up of nonsense like plastic cups, etc., using who knows how much money to hold them all together. Why not tell young people to wear their clothes longer instead of buying so many new ones. Have a contest on who wears the oldest clothes. I bet I win. Same winter coat 20 years or more and it still looks OK.
We all know the dangers alcohol and tobacco as they have been responsible for death for centuries. But am curious as to why the AMA has called for an immediate ban on vaping but hasn’t called for the same on alcohol and tobacco.
