Readers' Vent: Nov. 4, 2019

Yes the Republicans made a mistake four years ago by fielding so many candidates in the primary. Common sense voters corrected the mistake by picking the right man for the job. Sadly the Democrats are not only repeating the mistake. There is no right person for the job in their mix.
Some people who are on Medicare need to have denture implants. The reason is because the dentures you have won’t let you chew raw vegetables or eat salad. Medicare calls implants cosmetic. We say no it is needed so we can eat healthier. How can we get Medicare people to change their mind? Miss eating salads and raw vegetables.
Where is that wonderful replacement for Obamacare? Surely it wasn’t just an everyday rose-garden variety lie from Donald J. Trump.
Talk about Civil War if the president is impeached (not tried, or convicted, had evidence that a trial is warranted) seems to be overture of a group not interested in following the Constitution. We have a really good library systems here. Drop by one and read some books, not blindly assuming that if it’s on the internet it must be true.
Imagine how quickly Gov. Justice got his settlement from the tariff fund, when our neighbors have waited years for their flood settlement.
They still destroy the roads and pollute. They just don’t pay as many taxes.
A very well done and thank you to the Charleston Fire Dept who responded extremely quickly and responsively to my house smoke alarm: the culprit was a neglected tortilla in an extremely hot cast-iron skillet and an otherwise distracted novice cook! It is very comforting to know that the CFD is extremely responsive and professional. Thank you.
Does it really make any difference where the governor resides? Is that a a game changer on his ability to govern? Will that fix our roads or bring back needed jobs? No!
I don’t think WV has their priorities straight. They will let a hospital close just to give a convict a new iPad. Something is wrong with this picture.
