Readers' Vent: Oct. 5, 2019

When was the last time Trump signed a legislative bill into law? Trump wont sign a bill with bipartisan support. He doesn’t want to look weak. The U.S. Senate President, Mitch McConnell, will not allow a vote on a bill unless Trump says he will support and sign it. They don’t want to look weak. Conclusion: Trump and the U.S. Senate are both too weak to pass and sign legislation. Consequently, Trump governs via Twitter and Executive Orders.
Do you have any evidence of Democrat “inside shady deals?” If so, please present it; if not, please stop swallowing Fox fake news.
Mayor Goodwin is too far left to be a mayor of any W.Va. city. It is amazing that she cancels a book fair appearance due to another person’s viewpoint.
Do our senators and congressmen swear to protect our constitution or not?
I have been hearing about a significant number of unusual deaths at the Clarksburg VA hospital. You people who want Washington to take over all your medical care aren’t very smart. Maybe it is just as well that happens to you. Then, you will be weeded out of the voting pool when they give you an unauthorized insulin injection.
I’m enjoying everyday of this dry hot weather because I know that all too soon we will be back into our normal miserable cold and wet weather. Give me hot and dry any day. I’d take it all year long.
Now that we don’t have a needle exchange, HIV and hep-C are on the rise in Kanawha County. I am hesitant about going to restaurants where a drug using server may pass hep-C to me. Although others claim discarded needles are a huge problem, I’ve never seen discarded needles.
To the person who knows what “real Democrats” are. You should first change the “we” to “I,” since you do not list who the “we” are. You should also read the definition of socialist and provide a list of what Democrats are hiding behind. Hope you are not receiving Social Security, Medicare, police and fire protection and driving on interstate highways.