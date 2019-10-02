Readers' Vent: Oct. 2, 2019

I have to agree that it seems like a coup. It has been an impeachment in search of a reason since 2016. This back and forth between the political parties needs to stop. It will only get worse from here. The media is guilty also.
Front page of your Tuesday’s Gazette-Mail is another article urging reinstatement of the dreadful needle exchange program. Please don’t endanger our children, first responders, and everyone else with discarded needles. I pay over $2,000 a year in taxes to live in Kanawha County. When I leave see how much tax dollars you get out of the needle users. No exchange!
The U.S. Constitution has worked well for 229 years. The co-equal branches is a big reason why our democracy has lasted so long. Will Capito and Manchin uphold their responsibility to protect us from a corrupt administrative branch?
If Mitch Carmichael had bothered to read the McKinney-Vento Homeless Education Assistance Act he would know that a child living with grandparents due to a parents hospitalization is not considered homeless. Maybe he did read the act but couldn’t understand it. Maybe he will be able to understand this fact, last year there were 344 students in his district who did meet the criteria — 344 in his district! Is it stupidity, can he just not tell the truth or does he just not care? I suspect it is a combination of the three.
Although I am not in agreement with the proposed changes at Capitol Market, it is not the time to boycott LLC of the businesses! Management and Soho’s have an issue to work out. But the other hardworking folks do not need to suffer! Shop local, shop small!
The Democrats were smart enough to give President Trump enough time to repeat the same actions he took as a candidate. Guess what, he was too egotistical to not repeat his seeking interference in our democracy by a foreign country again. By the way, Vladimir Putin wakes up laughing at our country every day.
Vote Republican to stop the madness. No to Democrats at any level.
Editor’s note: To submit your vents, email read ersvent@wvgazettemail.com or mail to Readers’ Vent, 1001 Virginia St. E., Charleston, WV 25301.