Readers' Vent: Oct. 31, 2019

Maybe the giant prophylactic on the Capitol dome will prevent more politicians from being born.
As a retired Charleston police officer, who proudly served the citizens of Charleston for a quarter-century, I am extremely happy that I do not work for this administration. I just couldn’t do it. The damage these people are doing is irreversible. This mayor should really consider educating herself on what these officers deal with every day before she speaks. It’s embarrassing and a true lack of leadership.
So Murray coal is going under. The misguided reduction in coal severance tax didn’t save Murray, as most predicted. That $60 million should have been placed in a stock market fund to help save miner’s pensions!
WV math scores dropping and our teachers want raises. What is wrong with this picture.
Why not just cancel Halloween due to weather rather than change the date. Halloween is not a positive celebration.
To the gentleman that is concerned about all the new guardrails. We need the guardrails because our roads are so bad they keep us from going over the hills. Guardrails are good.
Once again, WV is marching proudly to the bottom. National test scores are in for 4th and 8th grades. WV dropped more than any other state. What is the WV solution? Raise property taxes to build more schools for a shrinking population and reward incompetent teachers with a large unearned pay raise. Yup, that is why all other states says W. Virginians are morons. We continue to show them that we are.
So how many children are going to OD on Halloween candy? They will want to go out on Thursday to places that are going to give out candy and then again on Saturday for more candy. I strongly believe in stopping the door-to-door candy give out. There are way too many places (community centers, churches, etc.) that the children can safely get their sugar highs!
Kudos to the Charleston Convention Bureau for providing parking/shuttle for this excursion train. Also having a pretty, smiling face at the depot to welcome visitors to Charleston. Boos to Amtrak for not opening the station so people could sit and use the restrooms until 15 minutes before the train was boarding.
