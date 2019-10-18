Readers' Vent: Oct. 18, 2019

I don’t think harassing a president with impeachment and investigations and not letting him be president, by a bunch of radical haters in the House is what our founding fathers had in mind.
Are the people who we sent to Washington to represent us planning on standing up and doing the right thing or continuing to sit on their hands.
To the venter who stated that if a person doesn’t pay taxes on income, health care and other things, that it is free. Also that it should be taxed. I spent eight years in the military with two deployments to the Middle East and two other years in Asia. I am being compensated for this time with disability income and health care. How dare you say I should be taxed on compensation for time I spent serving this great country of yours. It definitely wasn’t free.
For those who plan to vote for any of the Democratic presidential candidates, I have one word: Venezuela.
At one time blinding headlights were illegal in the United States. Now nearly every vehicle sold here is equipped with blinding LED headlights. They are so dangerous.
There are holes at the railroad tracks just before Greendale Drive that will tear up a car’s front end alignment. It would not take a couple scoops to fill them up. Been there too long, please fix.
It’s so sad that to some people all the world’s ills are the fault of President Trump. I’m so glad I have more in my life to occupy my free time.
The outrage toward liberal policies is in no way fake. The outrage toward taking away our Christmas parade to appease the left was real. If you think that outrage was fake then you are sorely mistaken.
We all have a constitutional right to confront our accusers. That includes so-called whistleblowers. I’m tired of this behind closed doors crap. I think that when it comes to possibly removing a president from office, the American people have a right to and must see and hear everything. Not just bits, pieces and sound bites. We can’t trust members of Congress to tell the truth.
Suddenlink telephone sound problem: When are they going to fix the problem? It has been bad for a long time. Contacting them about this problem is a joke!
Editor’s note: To submit your vents, email read ersvent@wvgazettemail.com or mail to Readers’ Vent, 1001 Virginia St. E., Charleston, WV 25301.