Readers' Vent: Oct. 4, 2019

Thank you for running editorial cartoons that were critical of both Democrats and Republicans in the Wednesday paper. It’s nice to see the Gazette-Mail recognize that there are some conservative people out there who read their paper. News wise, I have always liked the Gazette. Editorially, as an independent conservative, I’m liking it more and more. I know it is a trend among newspapers to minimize their hard stand for one party or the other simply out of desire not to turn off readers.
It’s a dreadful thing to think about, but West Virginia needs to quit caviar and go back to sardines.
Do people realize who is holding those laid off miners’ checks? It’s our old friend coal. Coal still rides around in that Cadillac Escalade, but he probably paid cash for that.
Remember the bullies in grade school who’d make fun of someone’s name, where they lived or if they wore glasses. That is how our president acts. He never matured.
Democrats are afraid President Trump is going to expose their inside shady deals, that they constantly turn the attention away from themselves and point at the only person who working for the American people.
I think its time for the elected officials to go back to the states they represent and work for the people who elected them. Our president works hard for the American people and all the politicians are doing nothing but wasting time and money on subjects that are not true. Pelosi look at California and how bad homeless, illegal immigration, and a budget that cannot be fixed. Go home and work for your people and stop asking for attention on fake news.
The whistleblower is patriot. You know it and I know it. He called out Trump for a crime and now people like Sen. Capito are running to his defense. Shameful to say the least.
The media is what keeps us free. Without robust, ethical journalism, this country would have failed before it got started. Shame on anyone who supports this president, especially politicians.
