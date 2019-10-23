Readers' Vent: Oct. 23, 2019

Is your reasoning faculty so flawed that you cannot perceive the difference between abruptly abandoning vulnerable allies on one hand, or slowly deliberately leaving after establishing an agreement with Turkey that would protect our allies?
If a person has to be 21 years old to buy a gun or cigarettes, then they should have to be 21 years old to be mature enough to join the military.
I read the Venters and get a chuckle. Ninety percent bash President Trump. Interesting since West Virginia voted for President Trump by the highest percentage of any state in the United States.
To fix the opioid problem, we need to nationalize all the companies that make opioids and use future profits to fund treatment and prevention.
There are no impeachment hearings, yet. The Democratic House of Representatives is taking witness statements. When there is enough evidence collected, then they will start with hearings. The Republicans committee members are welcome to participate. It is a lie to say everything is being hidden from the Republicans. But then we’ve become accustomed to Republicans lying.
Trump seems to believe that because he donates his presidential salary he should be excused from following the Constitution and law. Can you believe this guy?
The article re the opioid settlements leaves one with outrage. Why is it that West Virginia, with the nations largest opioid problem, has received 1/10th of the settled amount from the manufacturers compared with Oklahoma? Our children born addicted and with little hope for a normal life pay the price for our politicians’ indifference.
Every law, rule, regulation, constitutional clause or government procedure that Trump doesn’t like, he calls it “fake” or “phony.” In reality, Trump is the fake and phony president. He must go! Impeach him now!
