Readers' Vent: Oct. 28, 2019

In 2015, the Republicans had a nice group of potential presidential candidates. They made a mistake. What will it take to correct that mistake? The Republican party is a total disgrace. Anyone with any intelligence can see the fear of Trump that Republicans in Congress show by not standing up for their oath of office to the Constitution.
Awesome that the Civic Center will have new leadership. It’s been needed for many years. Now maybe employees will have a voice.
I think all these people who want the word Christmas removed from everything should have to work on Christmas Day and not take the holiday pay.
How regrettable that Alex Mooney is bragging that it was his idea to childishly disrupt the impeachment depositions. He needs to grow up.
If Trump gives the Russians California; he’s got my vote in 2020 and beyond. I can’t see any good reason to keep it. Communists and socialists are close cousins. It’s a match made in heaven.
You know, the Nitro-St. Albans Bridge section of I-64 West has been around for nearly 50 years. These crashes just seemed to have started in the last 8-10 years. I used to work at McJunkin at Nitro back in the 1980s outside on the pipe-yard. We rarely saw a crash on the interstate. Maybe it’s the drivers who have changed and become distracted?
I want to thank Danny Jones for the wonderful backup every day on the Boulevard since they are doing bridge work on the interstate. Thanks for making it one lane!
I would like to remind Mr. Mooney and Ms. Miller that they took an oath to defend the Constitution. They did not take an oath to defend Donald Trump.
No needle exchange for those doing illegal drugs. Sure, needle exchange for cancer-diabetes — or other patients with prescriptions from doctors for self-injection, to save their lives. No to those for illegal drugs. Illegal means unlawful. So no, no, no. Let’s not help people do unlawful things.
So, Justice refused to pay his taxes which would put us in jail but he gets $125,000 in taxpayer funds for his soybean losses due to tariffs. What the hell is wrong with this picture?