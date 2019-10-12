Readers' Vent: Oct. 12, 2019

In a rally speech last night, Trump said Biden was a good vice president only because he knew how to kiss Barack Obama’s butt. Amazing, coming from a man who gets up each day demanding that everyone kiss his.
After Trump’s latest fiasco with the Kurds and Turkey, how can anyone believe that any Allied leader will ever trust the United States again while he is our president?
I just saw the Pepsi truck blocking the South Side Bridge. The photo also clearly showed a sign that the driver ignored that says “No Tractor Trailers.” I surely hope that the driver was given a ticket for his negligence.
I got a chuckle at the venter who wanted Doonesbury sent to the editorial pages. Editorials are by definition opinions and Mr. Trudeau noted four or five times his cartoon was 100 percent factual. Some still want to blame the messenger when they don’t like the message.
The reader that said education for grades K-12 was free must be a renter or not read their tax statements. On my Real Property taxes 69% of the total amount was dedicated to schools. Don’t sound free to me.
The poor venter who says he won’t vote for a Democrat regardless… because “I want people that place working, retired and handicapped people above all else.” Can you really get that impression of Republicans on Fox News, that they care about anybody except big business and the upper class?
Alexandra Petri is not a satirist, she is a woke person.
We are having all the Suddenlink problems everyone else has. Our failed box was replaced first with a 12-year-old one and then with a 9-year-old one, both of which had problems. On our 3rd trip, we asked for a new box and were told only new customers get new boxes. Please, PSC, take a hard look at Suddenlink’s business practices.
A win for the good people of Charleston. This is what happens when we stand together folks.
The I–64 zig and zag in Charleston is great. But I believe the entrance at Virginia Street to I-64 west and the Oakwood exit should be open. There is no reason to cause major traffic redirection onto the Boulevard and Patrick Street. Please reopen the Virginia Street ramp.
