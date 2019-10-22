Readers' Vent: Oct. 22, 2019

“Conservatives” continue to ridicule the Democratic presidential contestants for their discussions on health insurance. Again you need to appreciate that they are talking about it whereas Republicans are not. I hope you realize Republicans want to destroy not only Obamacare but Medicare and Medicaid too. If you vote for Republicans then you have no right to complain about the high cost of health insurance because it is your fault.
I find it quite comical and hypocritical that the very people that railed against us ever getting involved in Syria and wanted us out of there are now the very ones that are complaining that we are leaving. Talk about political hypocrites.
Love the picture of Nancy Pelosi standing in front of and admonishing Donald Trump with a room full of men watching. Two things Trump fears: powerful women and prosecutors.
Can we not get some extra police patrol on U.S. 60 between South Charleston and St. Albans in the evenings between 4 and 6? People are exceeding the speed limits — tailgating — and cutting in and out between vehicles. Tickets need to be given out — not warnings.
The ad for the book on “The War to Destroy Christian America” was hilarious! Really, it should be called “Another Scam to Separate the Rubes from their Money.” You know what’s really destroying Christianity? People who preach bigotry and hate in its name.
Flirting is a thing of the past. Thank you, Me-Too.
The venter who claimed Jesus was (or is) a dictator must hold Jesus in low esteem. I thought Jesus ultimately wanted you to make your own decision. Otherwise, why would their be so much turmoil in the world? Why would we have a con-man for our president?
At Bridge Day in Fayetteville there was much traffic. It seems ridiculous the ways the State Police, Fayetteville Police and Fayette County deputies try to manage it. In order f to cross the intersection everyone was required to turn right and drive a half mile and u-turn into the densest traffic in order to return to the intersection and turn right. They behave like idiots!
Why isn’t Congress making the coal company owners fund the pensions? We have other companies that lost their pensions.
Where does Capito stand on the Ukraine issue? Is she OK with attacks on our democracy? Does she side with Moscow Mitch on election interference?